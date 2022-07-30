2nd annual Back 2 School Bash at Music City Mall

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Right here in CBS7′s backyard at the music city mall was the 2nd Back to School Bash.

Music City Mall and other vendors are partnering up for some great deals to get visitors in the mall to help donate school supplies for kids and teachers in the ECISD.

This is Music City Mall’s 2nd time hosting this event and their goal is to outdo what they were able to raise last year.

Our very own CBS7′s Matthew Alvarez and Hannah Burbank were outside of the news studio meeting locals joining in on the fun.

Other activities included a hip-hop dance performance, kids karaoke, face painting, balloon animals, and so much more.

The general manager of music city mall tells us that any donations made will help make an impact on students this upcoming school year.

“As pillars of the community, we try to give back to the community and that includes the school district so ECISD is working with us and they got a big school bus out front. And we want to try to get enough school supplies collected to fill that bud completely up and then we’ll give it all to ECISD and let them distribute it to the kids who really need the help the most.” Greg Morgan, Music City Mall General Manager

The mall offered some great specials for those who donate school supplies.

“If people bring out a school supply and donate them, we enter them into a chance to win a 1000-dollar shopping spree here at Music City Mall, we’re also doing a 500-dollar shopping spree and two 250-dollar shopping sprees. It gives everyone a chance to come out and have fun.” Morgan

Morgan also talks about how great it is to get the mall and stores to work together to do something great for those in the community.

“Right now with inflation kicking up near 10 percent everyone is looking for a value and so you know getting all the merchants together at one time and saying hey we’re going to do this big event we’re gonna get a lot of people to come out and give them a value.” Morgan

If you missed out on the back 2 school bash, don’t worry Music City Mall holds this event annually.

