West Texas ready in event of monkeypox cases

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The word is everywhere: monkeypox. It’s a virus that looks nasty and feels nastier, but hasn’t yet shown up in West Texas.

Over 19,000 cases, nearly 5,000 in the United States, and over 250 in Texas.

Is it time to freak out?

“People should be vigilant, but not overly worried,” Tyler Collins, an epidemiologist for the City of Midland, said.

Local health and disease experts like Collins have been monitoring monkeypox for a while now. In years past, the virus and knowledge of it were rare in the United States.

“Yeah, it’s definitely new,” said Collins.

Until recently, monkeypox rarely made it to the West. Now that it’s in Texas, it’s best to recognize the symptoms such as rash, fever, and painful lesions.

Also, don’t think of its transmissibility as similar to COVID.

“Yeah, definitely not the same as COVID,” said Collins. “The main way it transmits is through close skin-to-skin contact with someone who has the lesions.”

Don’t panic. There’s a big caveat.

“As of right now, our state health region, which is all the way from El Paso to here and as far east as Big Spring, we do not have any cases,” said Collins.

That could change at any time.

“We’ve been in touch with the hospital, we’ve been in touch with providers, and we’ve already looked at a few individuals who were ruled out of having monkeypox,” said Collins. “So, you know, we’ve had those dry runs of what to look for and how to go about how to do the investigation to determine if someone has monkeypox. I think that practice has helped us.”

In terms of treatment, the smallpox vaccine has been shown to be extremely effective against monkeypox. The best news of all?

“We haven’t seen any deaths.”

