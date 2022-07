ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The UT Permian Basin Falcons attended Lone Star Conference Media Day on Thursday in McKinney.

The Falcons were picked 5th in the LSC preseason poll, but received two 1st place votes.

Watch the video above to hear from Head Coach Justin Carrigan and defensive back D’Ondre Robinson, plus more from Media Day.

