Monahans resident looking to compete in 2024 Paralympics

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last week Hope Santiago competed in the Move United Junior Nationals in Denver, Colorado winning six separate medals. Five in racing, one in lifting.

She has numerous medals to the point she has lost count. Despite her current success in races, she’s looking ahead to attending the University of Arizona and training for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

“Going to my college team, we’re going to start training a lot for the Paris ‘24 Olympics in hopes to make it and just be doing a lot of training over there at college”, said Santiago. “I’ll be going to more races, more bigger races to get the feel of competition.”

Hope’s journey in competition began back when she was just 13 years old. and her first coach to help her in racing was none other than, her father.

“I had to step in as a coach, you know, and learn from the clinics in San Antonio and we brought them back here and she learned everything from me, so it makes me proud to be where we’re at, because these last eight or nine years has been, it hasn’t been easy cause we’ve traveled a lot but hope’s really excelled at what she’s done,” said Angel Santiago, Hope’s Father.

In fact, Hope’s even set records.

“I ended up breaking the national record and the All-American record in powerlifting over there in Denver. And actually went down a weight division so I have two national and All-American records in a higher division and a lower division”, said Santiago.

Despite her disability, Hope, has never let it deter her.

I would just say don’t let your disability get in the way of anything and just have a good mindset about everything and if you do, you’ll be able to achieve it.

