Midessanime 2022 makes it return to the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For all you anime lovers in the Permian Basin, listen up, because we have some news for you.

An anime convention is taking over West Texas and they have a lot in store for you.

Midessanime 2022 will have panels, events, an authentic Japanese maid Cafe and special guest voice actors.

The convention will have a main stage, with two panel rooms, and a Loremaster arena…

From pops, to swords, graphic t-shirts, the convention has lots to do for anime lovers..

Midessanime owner, Josh Wilson, is from West Texas and says that he’s excited to bring the convention back to the Permian Basin.

“This is why I do what I do. Having grown up in West Texas in the 80′s and 90′s with no outlets out there like this. this is really my passion. Bring what I couldn’t have as a kid,” Wilson said.

Anime fans were seen wearing cosplay and having duels in the Loremaster arena.

Wilson says he expects this convention feels more like a family gathering, rather than an event.

There will also be a cosplay contest which will take place tomorrow night and a special performance by the rock band “Kazha” after.

If you want to see the full schedule for the weekend, here’s the link to the convention.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.