Midessanime 2022 makes it return to the Permian Basin

Midessanime makes its return to the Permian Basin
Midessanime makes its return to the Permian Basin(Midessanime)
By Noe Ortega
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For all you anime lovers in the Permian Basin, listen up, because we have some news for you.

An anime convention is taking over West Texas and they have a lot in store for you.

Midessanime 2022 will have panels, events, an authentic Japanese maid Cafe and special guest voice actors.

The convention will have a main stage, with two panel rooms, and a Loremaster arena…

From pops, to swords, graphic t-shirts, the convention has lots to do for anime lovers..

Midessanime owner, Josh Wilson, is from West Texas and says that he’s excited to bring the convention back to the Permian Basin.

“This is why I do what I do. Having grown up in West Texas in the 80′s and 90′s with no outlets out there like this. this is really my passion. Bring what I couldn’t have as a kid,” Wilson said.

Anime fans were seen wearing cosplay and having duels in the Loremaster arena.

Wilson says he expects this convention feels more like a family gathering, rather than an event.

There will also be a cosplay contest which will take place tomorrow night and a special performance by the rock band “Kazha” after.

If you want to see the full schedule for the weekend, here’s the link to the convention.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECSO logo
Body found on West Odessa oil field site identified
Crime in Odessa Neighborhood
Crime in a Odessa Neighborhood
Javier Arias
More charges filed for kidnapping suspect
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
This evening, a plane landed on I-20 near Pecos according to the Reeves County Sheriff's Office.
Plane lands on I-20 in Pecos

Latest News

2022 Junior National Championships taking place in Midland
2022 Junior National Championships taking place in Midland
2022 Junior National Championships taking place in Midland
Sherwood Park
OPD: Shots fired at Sherwood Park, no injuries
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Man sentenced to 8 years for deadly conduct- discharge fire arm