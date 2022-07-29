Man sentenced to 8 years for deadly conduct- discharge fire arm

By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 21-year-old Midland man was sentenced Wednesday to 8 years in prison by a Midland County Jury. 

Ivan Zapata was charged with one count of deadly conduct discharge firearm. After hearing evidence Monday and Tuesday, the jury found Zapata guilty Wednesday Morning after less than 20 minutes of deliberating.

In addition, the Jury returned an affirmative deadly weapon finding. This affirmative finding means that the defendant will be required to serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

The evidence presented in the trial showed that around 11 p.m. on May 13, 2019, Zapata was involved in a drive-by shooting of a Midland residence. The evidence showed that 11 shots were fired into the front door and front bedroom of the residence. 

Through further investigation, it was learned that this specific house was targeted because it belonged to one of Zapata’s high school teachers. The jury was presented with evidence from several witnesses including a security camera video from a neighboring residence, testimony of Zapata’s classmates, and expert GSR testimony.

Zapata’s Co-Defendant currently awaits trial for his involvement.

