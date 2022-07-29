Fabulous Women of Odessa ladies night benefits Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Fabulous Women of Odessa held their monthly ladies night at the Pink Mint Boutique.

Outside of the fun, the ladies were also supporting a great cause…

Thursday’s event included shopping, refreshments, and a game that players could win discounts.

The Fabulous Women’s networking group picks a different place for their ladies night every month.

The group has gone to members’ homes, restaurants, and various businesses.

“I want to support all small businesses and when they ask for people who want to volunteer to host, I immediately said yes. I think it’s important for all these women to get together to stick together as a community and know that that’s here in our town,” said Pink Mint boutique owner Natasha Claire.

At every event, a raffle is held and the proceeds go towards a local charity or nonprofit.

This month the raffle proceeds benefit the Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center.

“We see way too many children coming through harmony home. At some point, we have to say why. It doesn’t have to be that way. I served 580 kids. That’s 580 too many. We can do it. We need to do it, but it takes all of us. Not just these beautiful ladies shopping and having a great time but everyone in the community,” said Harmony Home executive director Carrie Bronaugh.

Bronaugh says she’s thankful for the support from the fabulous women group and can’t say enough about how giving the Permian Basin is.

If you’d like to be a part of the Fabulous Women networking group and participate in fun events like tonight, find them on Facebook…the Fabulous Women of Odessa.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.