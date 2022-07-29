Fabulous Women of Odessa ladies night benefits Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center

The Fabulous Women of Odessa held their monthly ladies night at the Pink Mint Boutique.
Watch CBS7 News at 10 p.m.
By Kate Porter
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Fabulous Women of Odessa held their monthly ladies night at the Pink Mint Boutique.

Outside of the fun, the ladies were also supporting a great cause…

Thursday’s event included shopping, refreshments, and a game that players could win discounts.

The Fabulous Women’s networking group picks a different place for their ladies night every month.

The group has gone to members’ homes, restaurants, and various businesses.

“I want to support all small businesses and when they ask for people who want to volunteer to host, I immediately said yes. I think it’s important for all these women to get together to stick together as a community and know that that’s here in our town,” said Pink Mint boutique owner Natasha Claire.

At every event, a raffle is held and the proceeds go towards a local charity or nonprofit.

This month the raffle proceeds benefit the Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center.

“We see way too many children coming through harmony home. At some point, we have to say why. It doesn’t have to be that way. I served 580 kids. That’s 580 too many. We can do it. We need to do it, but it takes all of us. Not just these beautiful ladies shopping and having a great time but everyone in the community,” said Harmony Home executive director Carrie Bronaugh.

Bronaugh says she’s thankful for the support from the fabulous women group and can’t say enough about how giving the Permian Basin is.

If you’d like to be a part of the Fabulous Women networking group and participate in fun events like tonight, find them on Facebook…the Fabulous Women of Odessa.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECSO logo
Body found on West Odessa oil field site identified
Crime in Odessa Neighborhood
Crime in a Odessa Neighborhood
Javier Arias
More charges filed for kidnapping suspect
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Ector County Coliseum potentially up for sale

Latest News

The Midland Health Department has not yet seen any cases in West Texas.
West Texas ready in event of monkeypox cases
Monkeypox & West Texas
UTPB football at Lone Star Conference Media Day
UTPB Lone Star Conference Media Day recap
Monahan's resident looking to compete in 2024 Paralympics
Monahans resident looking to compete in 2024 Paralympics