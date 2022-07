City of Midland end of season hours for pools and splashpads

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland has announced July 31, 2022, will be the last day for regular pool hours for Washington Aquatic Center and Doug Russell Swimming Pool.

Washington Aquatic Center:

Mon: Session A: 12 PM - 3 PM Session B: 4 PM - 7 PM

Tues: Session A: 12 PM - 3 PM Session B: 4 PM - 9 PM

Wed: Session A: 12 PM - 3 PM Session B: 4 PM - 7 PM

Thu: Closed

Fri: Session A: 12 PM - 3 PM Session B: 4 PM - 7 PM

Sat: Session A: 12 PM - 3 PM Session B: 4 PM - 7 PM

Sun: Session A: 1 PM - 4 PM Session B: 5 PM - 8 PM

Doug Russell Swimming Pool:

Mon: Session A: 12 PM - 3 PM Session B: 4 PM - 7 PM

Tues: Closed

Wed: Session A: 12 PM - 3 PM Session B: 4 PM - 7 PM

Thur: Session A: 12 PM - 3 PM Session B: 4 PM - 9 PM

Fri: Session A: 12 PM - 3 PM Session B: 4 PM - 7 PM

Sat: Session A: 12 PM - 3 PM Session B: 4 PM - 7 PM

Sun: Session A: 1 PM - 4 PM Session B: 5 PM - 8 PM

Pool hours after July 31, 2022, are as follows:

Washington Aquatic Center Open:

Monday, August 1 Session A 12P – 3P Session B 4p – 7P

Tuesday, August 2 Session A 12P – 3P Session B 4P – 9P

Doug Russell will be closed August 1st & 2nd

Doug Russell Open:

Wednesday, August 3 Session A 12p – 3P Session B 4p-7p

Thursday, August 4 Session A 12p – 3P Session B 4p – 9p

Washington Aquatic Center will be closed on August 3rd & 4th.

Splash Pads:

XTO Dennis the Menace Splash Pad and HEB Splash Pad at Momentum Park will remain open to the public through Labor Day Weekend, with Labor Day, September 5, being the last day.

Splash Pad Hours:

XTO Dennis the Menace Splash Pad

Open 10-9 Daily Closed on Thursday

HEB Splash Pad

Open Various Hours Depending on Midland Rockhounds Schedule

