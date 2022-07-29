2022 Junior National Championships taking place in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Kids from all around the United States are participating in the USA Diving Junior National Championship events including the Boys and Girls one-meter preliminaries and platform dives.

California native, Zach Welsh says he’s happy to make it to Midland with his brother and is looking for an opportunity to expand his diving resume.

“It’s really special to have this opportunity to be able to travel so far,” said Zach. “At least for me, it’s really far, about a three-hour flight just to compete in a competition it’s really special for me to compete at nationals here.”

Like many other athletes, Zach has his eyes set on the future hoping for longevity in diving.

“I see myself competing through the rest of my high school years,” said Zach. “I’m going to junior year so I have two more years in high school. And I just committed to Purdue University which is a really really good college for diving. So I see myself diving throughout the rest of college and maybe even after for a few years.”

His sport doesn’t have the popularity others do but there is a camaraderie among the athletes.

“So there’s a really great harmonic going on in the community with trying hard, doing your best, and supporting each other,” said Zach’s Mother, Anne. There’s a huge amount of community spirit and team spirit. all the kids cheer for each other, it’s just a wonderful experience.”

One of the biggest events for the sport is the Olympics and it is certainly on Zach’s mind.

“I mean, that’s the dream, I don’t know whether or not I’ll make it there but we’re training to get there so it’d be very awesome if I was able to make it to the Olympics,” said Zach.

