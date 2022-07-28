Telemundo 20 hosting voter registration drive

By Liseth Ceja
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -With elections on the way,  have you registered to vote? If you haven’t, don’t worry!

CBS7 and Telemundo 20 are ready to help you. A free voter registration and food event will take place this Saturday at Priority ER Care.

The Telemundo 20 team will be at Priority ER Care’s parking lot this Saturday July 30th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Priority ER Care is located at 3800 E 42nd Street in Odessa.

Our team will have a certified volunteer deputy registrar along with Viviana Solis and Patsy Casas who will be there to help you and answer any questions you may have.

A food truck will be at the registration site and free food will be provided for those who register to vote.

