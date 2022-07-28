Super Elite

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The CrossFit Games is a five day athletic competition consisting of different types of workouts.

“They’re going to throw in rope climbing, swimming, biking, running, weightlifting, gymnastics, agility stuff,” said Arielle Loewen, a CrossFit Games athlete.

It’s a long road to train for this competition, let alone qualifying for it. The Games bring some of the top athletes from around the world to compete, with the goal of finding the “fittest human on earth.”

“I’ll be competing against 39 other women, so there’s 40 women in total. Some are from Germany, some from Europe, Australia and Canada, they’re from all over and they bring the best of the best together,” Loewen said.

The best of the best includes Midland’s very own Arielle Loewen. She’s no stranger to the CrossFit Games. Loewen made her debut last year where she finished 14th overall.

As the clock ticks down to the start of this year’s games on August 3rd, Loewen said she is even more prepared this time around.

“It’s approaching everyday knowing that I qualified for this and I earned the pain I’m about to go through for the games,” Loewen said.

However, for Loewen, there’s a bigger picture beyond the Games. Out of the 40 women competing, only two of them are mothers.

“I tried to make it to the games before I had a kid and I came up short every time. Now, after having a kid and a family I am able to qualify two years in a row. It just proves to myself that all the lies I’ve been told about getting pregnant, having a kid and a family, they’re not true. I’m able to defy those odds and still be a mother and pursue my dreams and qualify,” Loewen said.

Loewen said the support from her family and the community plays a huge role in motivating her during this process. Despite her many athletic accomplishments, she said her worth is not tied to this one competition.

“I am still a child of God, I still have my husband who loves me, my daughter is still here. It makes me emotional because I’m so happy to be where I am and have all these people around me loving and supporting me,” Loewen said.

The 2022 CrossFit Games start on Wednesday, August 3rd in Wisconsin.

