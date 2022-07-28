Show of Support Shoot for Heroes: 2nd Annual Sporting Clay Shoot

By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - Friday, July,29, Show of Support Shoot for Heroes will be hosting their second annual Sporting Clay Shoot.

Show of Support is a non-profit organization honoring America’s wounded veterans. Our purpose is to demonstrate public support for the men and women of the military by providing outdoor hunting adventures to those men and women who have been injured in service to our country.

The clay shoot will be taking place at Windwalker Farms in Stanton at 2551 County Road C280.

Order of events:

7:30 a.m. Check in for 1st Flight

8:30 a.m. First Flight

11:00 a.m. Check in for 2nd Flight

11:30 a.m. Lunch, Live Auction, Gun Board Drawings & Door Prizes (must be present to win)

1:00 p.m. Second Flight

You can find more information here.

