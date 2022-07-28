Music City Mall all set for Back to School Bash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -School is just around the corner, and Music City Mall is hosting a Back-to-school Bash this Saturday.

MCM will have a day of fun to look forward to before the school semester begins.

The mall will have performances, one of which will be by the cast of SpongeBob the Musical..

You’ll be able to meet and greet Odessa Firefighters and Police.

Also, CBS7′s Hannah Burbank and Matthew Alvarez will be at the station taking pictures in front of the studio.

M-C-M general manager Greg Morgan, says the event will have entertainment wherever you enter.

“We’ll have balloon animals, we’ll have bounce houses down at the regal theater wing, “ Morgan said. “So if there is something that needs to be spread out in all areas around the mall. So, no matter where you go there’ll be shopping, there’ll be fun, there’ll be entertainment.”

M-C-M is also collecting school supplies that will be donated to the Ector County Independent School District. And if you donate school supplies, you can win a grand prize of $1,000 s to spend at the mall.

Bring school supplies to the food court to be entered.

“so, we got 4 backpacks with tablets and school supplies in them, and each one of those will also win a shopping spree,” Morgan said. “Whether it’s a 1,000, 500, we even have a couple of $250 shopping sprees. So, everyone is going to win something, it’s going to be great.”

The food court will have a $2 special for the event.

Other events like a kid’s karaoke, balloon animals, hip hop dance performance and face paintings will return for the first time since the pandemic.

Morgan says the roller rink will have a $10 fee for the entire day…

“So, you can get your kids, bring them to try on clothes and when you wanna go shop for yourself, take the kids back, drop them off at the rink,” Morgan said. “It’s a fantastic time for the whole family and you can really kind of control the pace of your day.”

There will also be a section by Dillard’s where there’ll be a selfie stick station for back-to-school selfies.

The Back-to-School Bash begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

