Midland woman $10,000 treasure in Indiana forest

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Earlier this month, a Midland woman and her team found a treasure worth ten thousand dollars in an Indiana forest.

Ever wondered what it’s like to solve clues and hunt for buried treasure?

Iliana Renteria doesn’t have to wonder.

She actually went on the hunt for treasure and found it.

When you think treasure hunter, you might think of a young Clint Eastwood, or perhaps of Nic Cage stealing the declaration of independence, or one of the most famous treasure hunters of all time Indiana Jones.

In reality, treasure hunting isn’t so Hollywood, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting.

Iliana Renteria got into hunting two years ago, but her first try wasn’t a success.

“I came into something brand new. You think it’s so easy, but no it’s not. You really don’t know what you get yourself into until you’re in it. I spent my time. I would do it at night because i was already doing school and I was doing my training. I didn’t have a lot of time to work on it.”

When she came across an ad on Facebook for “The Hunt”, she decided to try again.

The hunt creator, Nick Owens, buried six treasure chest worth ten thousand dollars each in locations across the country and designed elaborate clues for people to solve and the treasure chest.

More than 400 participants across the country buy a box with six cards that have a starting clue for each location.

“It’s not going to make you a millionaire. But it’s something fun. I’ll tell you this much it keeps you on your toes. It feeds your brain. It’s so exciting to meet new people, to meet people you don’t expect to encounter in your lifetime.”

Renteria quickly realized that she wouldn’t be able to hunt down the treasure on her own, so she found a partner.

She and her partner then joined another group of six people, and they were able to figure out the location of one treasure.

The clues lead them to a forest in Bloomington, Indiana where one of the group members was boots on the ground racing against another team.

Renteria says her team spent late nights deciphering clues online.

She says the feeling when they found the treasure made all the hard work worth it.

“It’s a great feeling because at the end of the day you’re like my effort, my time put in this, it was given back to me in a way.”

Aside from hunting and finding treasure, Renteria tells me she enjoys the community of treasure hunters she’s found.

She says the team is about to start another hunt on Saturday and she can’t wait.

