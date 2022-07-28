Issues at the Odessa Animal Shelter

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Animal Shelter is just about halfway done with its new and improved shelter.

Earlier today The Odessa Animal Shelter was able to give an update on their status on how the new shelter is coming along and some of the problems they are currently dealing with at their existing one.

The current animal shelter has been around for over 70 years and with a building that old comes lots of wear and tear and lots of things are not updated.

“We have had problems with the septic systems, the sewer lines, the water lines, and the air-conditioning system is bad. We are on evaporative coolers right now which anybody in the area knows doesn’t do well in this type of weather especially if there’s even a 12% humidity,” said Kelley Hendricks, Odessa Animal Shelter Manager.

But that puts the animals at risk for diseases and the staff that works here.

“Also evaporative cooling spreads diseases and viruses. When a dog sneezes it’s like a human he sneezes he spreads that virus much like covid. So with evaporative cooling, it does nothing to scrub the air it just keeps recirculating and that includes the staff members. So employees have to breathe the same thing” said Hendricks.

The new shelter holds over 200 animals but for safety, the shelter wants to keep no more than 85 percent occupancy.

“When you overcrowd a facility you’re going to open the door for diseases, you’re gonna open the door for behavioral issues and things of that nature. So, we’re gonna try and keep it at about 85% capacity so that when somebody comes to the door and says I have a problem, we can take them in otherwise when we’re at capacity we’re at capacity” said Hendricks

Kelley also asks that everyone spray and neuter their pets so that this problem of strays gets under control.

At first, when construction broke ground there was a little bit of a delay but at this moment they are back on track to open this facility come November.

