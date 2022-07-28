Fire overnight in Presidio

Overnight fire in Presidio
Overnight fire in Presidio(John Ferguson)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) -Crews were on the scene for hours overnight in Presidio getting a fire at a business under control.

City officials say that the fire happened at the Santa Fe Cabinet Shop and Napa Building.

It’s on O’Reilly street and Ojinaga Avenue.

Wednesday night, the city asked residents to stay indoors because hazardous chemicals may have been burning during the fire.

