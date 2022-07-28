Education Foundation brings literacy programs to ECISD

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Education Foundation of the Permian Basin supports ECISD in several areas, but literacy programs are their bread and butter.

The Education Foundation is a non-profit organization driven entirely by volunteers, grants, and donations.

Their mission is to make sure ECISD students have the resources they need to be successful.

The education foundation isn’t affiliated directly with ECISD, but they work closely with teachers in the school district.

Their literacy program is designed to be an investment in student success both in the classroom and life.

“Kids need to read. Reading is the foundation. It’s the base of what everybody needs to know to be successful in life. If you’re going to be a banker, you need to know how to read. Anything you want to do, you need to know how to read,” said director to the education foundation celeste potter.

Thanks to the Education Foundation, every campus has book vending machines.

Students earn tokens and then they are able to exchange them for a brand-new book.

“Kids earn tokens and they can earn tokens in various ways dependent on each school that they go to. Some schools may give them tokens as an incentive for meeting their reading goal. It could be because they made good grades, perfect attendance, or maybe because they haven’t had any discipline referrals.”

The bookworms literacy program currently provides every ECISD student from pre-k to third grade with a new book every month.

Then curriculum and activities are planned around those donated books so the kids get the most they can out of it.

Potter says she wants the bookworms program to expanded so more students can benefit.

“The dream initially when we started the bookworms literacy program was to provide a new book for every student all the way up through the third grade. I would really like to see that happen, but that’s going to take more support from the community in terms of donations and volunteers.”

The Education Foundation is always looking for people to come into the schools and read to the students.

If you’re interested in volunteering, contact Celeste at the ECISD development office for more information.

