Chick-Fil-A hosts birthday party for Ms.Ann

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -You’ll remember and know who Ms. Ann is from the Odessa Town Center Chick-Fil-A.

Today is a special day for her as she turned 92 years young.

And of course, her Chick-Fil-A family and the community came together to celebrate the local celebrity...

Many stopped by for their morning fix and to wish Ms. Ann a Happy Birthday.

You’ll remember, Ms. Ann was featured a few months ago in our monthly Be Excellent segment.

She says the favorite part of her job at Chick-Fil-A is the customers.

