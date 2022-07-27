Advertisement

Pecos man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) -Today 39-year-old Miguel Ortega from Pecos plead guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the US Department of Justice, in January a search warrant found over 50 inappropriate videos of children on Ortega’s phone.

A sentencing date has not been set. Ortega faces up to 20 years in prison.

The case is a part of project safe childhood.

