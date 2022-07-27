Not-so-Midland wedding and event center opening in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A new wedding and event center is opening soon in Midland and is trying to set itself apart by not being very Midland.

It’s not quite ready, but in the not-too-distant future, you and your main squeeze will have a new spot to get married.

“It’s a little oasis in the middle of nowhere,” owner Steve Jeter said.

It’s called the Live Oak Estates Event Center, and although it’s in Midland on Elkins Rd., it’s marketing itself as anything but typical for the modern Texas wedding.

“We’re going for an industrial, chic-type look, trying to cater to people who are looking for a different style,” manager Judy Olivas added.

Rustic weddings in barns or blazing heat? That’s, like, so 2020.

The idea spawned when Jeter sought a local venue for his daughter’s wedding.

“We’ve kind of been exposed to what’s available and what’s out there, and there was a look and a certain style you couldn’t find in Midland,” he said.

Jeter saw a business opportunity, turning a large, open-space office on the east side of Midland into an event center.

“I’d say its primary focus is going to be weddings, quinceañeras. But it would also work well with office parties, corporate get-togethers, and outdoor bands,” said Jeter.

The center sits on 20 acres and has an incoming pond, a bevy of trees, and even a slick bridal bungalow with a kitchen and bedroom. It’s almost enough to make you feel like you’re not in West Texas.

“If you’re surrounding doesn’t give you that atmosphere, it’s hard to pull that off,” Olivas said.

Early results are promising. Still about two months from opening, the center has been flooded with requests for events and tours.

“We’ve had people pull in off the street to see if they could get for weddings,” Jeter said.

