MISD begins New Teacher Training Academy

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -MISD began their New Teacher Academy today.

The school district kicked off their three-day-long new teacher training program today at Bowie Fine Arts Academy.

100 MISD high school and elementary school teachers participated that are new to the profession and have never taught before.

Nationally school districts are experiencing teacher shortages, which explains the number of teachers coming into MISD that are brand new to the profession.

“A lot of our teachers are coming with limited experience,” Woodrow Bailey, Chief of Human Capital Management for MISD, said. “And so this is an opportunity before we turn them over to our learning and leading innovation team, our teaching and learning side of the district we want to provide them with basics like lesson planning.”

The 200 other new MISD teachers with experience in the field will begin their orientation on Friday.

MISD is using a national curriculum for the teachers that bailey says they have catered and structured specifically for MISD.

“We had double the state average in new teachers and half the state average in the more experienced teachers because they were coming into the district and then they were not able to stay,” Bailey said. “And so we have identified over the past couple years by supporting the new teachers and providing them the tools to be successful that they are able to stay in the profession.”

The new teachers also collected a variety of office supplies during their training that were donated by endeavor energy resources.

Recent college graduate, Falisa Cremeans attended the training today and will be a new Milam Clementary School third grade teacher this year.

“I feel more confident more prepared,” Cremeans said. “It’s so overwhelming just coming out of college and you know you learn so much, but you don’t really learn how to build that foundation in the classroom and I now feel like I’ve got a really good foundation.”

MISD is preparing for the school year to begin on Aug.8.

While the initial orientation only lasts a few days Bailey says they will continue the training and support for the new teachers throughout the year.

