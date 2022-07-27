Midland ISD announces policy for free and reduced-price meals

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children served under current income eligibility guidelines.

Starting Wednesday, Midland ISD will begin distributing letters to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits and actions needing to be taken by households to apply for benefits. Applications are available here. Paper applications are also available by request at Child Nutrition Services at 801 S. Moran, Bldg. #2, Midland, TX 79701.

Criteria for free and reduced-price meals benefits:

Income:

Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels

Categorical or Automatic Eligibility:

Households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)

Program Participant:

Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster

Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start

Categorical or Program Eligibility:

Midland ISD is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically or program eligible.

Midland ISD will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. If you do not receive a letter and feel you should have call CNS at 432-240-1848.

You can all call CNS at the same number if you wish to decline benefits.

Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. Information provided on the application will be used to determine eligibility. Applications can be verified by school officials at any time during the school year.

To appeal applications:

Households or guardians dissatisfied with the reviewing official’s eligibility determination can discuss the decision with them on an informal basis. Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing can do so by talking to or in writing to MISD Financial Officer, Darrell Dodds, at 615 W. Missouri, Midland TX 79791 or calling 432-240-1000.

Unexpected circumstances:

If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. These changes could affect a child’s eligibility for these benefits.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.