Mabee Foundation donates to Hogan Park initiative

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland-based Mabee Foundation has given $5 million to the Permian Basin Quality of Place Conservancy in support of the Hogan Park renovation project.

This gift will bring to life the Covered Basketball & Concessions Pavilion located on the northern portion of the park. Two full-length basketball courts will be highlighted in this area of the park along with new concession and restroom facilities in that same covered area.

Adjacent to the newly renovated and named Mabee Foundation Pavilion are plans for three sand volleyball courts, a new playground and five turf multipurpose sports fields.

“Thank you to the Mabee Foundation board for their generous gift,” said QOP Board Vice President, Jeff Beard. “We are excited to have them be a part of this project in such a large way. The Mabee Foundation Pavilion will be a great gathering spot for recreation and relaxation for many years to come.”

With groundbreaking for this project scheduled for early 2023, this gift from the Mabee Foundation highlights the excitement from the Permian Basin community as the total fundraising commitments for this project has climbed to more than $36.5 million.

QOP Board President, Lori Blong, emphasized the growing public access to the improved Hogan Park.

“We believe the Mabee Foundation Pavilion will be a prime gathering spot in east Midland for families, organizations, and church groups,” Blong said. “The Quality of Place Conservancy is thankful for Mabee’s shared vision and support of our Hogan Park Initiative, and we are eager to see our community flourish in this new facility.”

