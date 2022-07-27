Advertisement

Loop 338 traffic signals to go live Aug. 2

Signals at both West Yukon and JBS intersections will begin operating Tuesday
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -TxDOT has announced traffic signals at two locations on Loop 338 will go into operation on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

The signals at West Yukon and at JBS Parkway will begin operating in red-yellow-green mode sometime during the day. Drivers are reminded to stay aware of their surroundings as traffic behavior will change with the signals in operation.

Extreme caution is urged as motorists become accustomed to the new traffic control devices.

The signal projects are designed to improve safety along the corridor.

