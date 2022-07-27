Gas prices continue to drop for the fifth straight week

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For the fifth straight week, gas has been going down, and according to Triple-A this is one of the most significant declines they’ve ever seen

According to GasBuddy just a month ago both midland and Odessa gas average was at 4 dollars and thirty-two cents however, today that price has gone all the way down to three dollars and eighty-seven cents.

We spoke to one person from Triple-A who says the current Russian invasion of Ukraine has affected supply because companies have chosen not to purchase Russian oil, and because gas prices have been high all summer, demand for gas has taken a hit which is also contributing to the lower gas prices.

We have seen a little bit softer demand for fuel across Texas and the country. So, what that means is that folks may be changing their lifestyles, meaning perhaps combining errands, maybe not going out as much. Really just not driving as often.” said Joshua Zuber, Triple A Texas Spokesperson

As Zuber said some people have had to make adjustments in their lives and we caught up with one Odessan who told us how high gas prices have made her change the way she lives.

“I had to like manage my money more. Like, put a little more on the side to get Ubers and stuff because my mom would be working. I would have to save money on the side to give her for gas and it was kinda hard.” said Tanekia Lynch

Tanekia also says she hopes to see lower prices this time next year.

“Hopefully, it will decrease by then and go back to normal like 2.40,” said Lynch

Here’s a not-so-fun fact, the last time gas prices were near the prices they are right now was back in 2013, but it was still cheaper at an average of 3.57 per gallon in midland Odessa.

