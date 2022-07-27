Ellis Resthaven Funeral Home holds grand opening

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Tuesday was the official grand opening of the Ellis Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Midland.

The long title comes from the merging of two separate businesses, one of which is Midland’s oldest business, the Resthaven Funeral Home.

The project had been underway for several years, with the end goal being a new building on the Memorial Park site to make the entire funeral process easier on families.

“Family can have their funeral service here or celebration of life here on the cemetery property,” Leila Bradish, General Manager, said. “ And then go right out to the cemetery, come back for a reception, or any other combination of services. ”

Their goal is to show Midland how personalized and creative funerals can be and celebrate life -- no matter what that looks like for each family.

Even if you couldn’t make it to the grand opening earlier on Tuesday, the staff are asking people to come by and meet them for a tour of the new facilities.

