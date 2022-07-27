DPS searching for suspects near Duke & 87th street, no danger to public

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - DPS reports they have now cleared the area.

The vehicle has been towed.

At this time the suspects have still not been apprehended.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A spokesperson with DPS says they are currently searching for two suspects near Duke and 87th.

DPS initiated a pursuit where the suspects’ vehicle crashed into an alleyway and the suspects ran on foot.

The spokesperson says they do not believe there is a reason for people in the area to be worried.

