DPS searching for suspects near Duke & 87th street, no danger to public

(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - DPS reports they have now cleared the area.

The vehicle has been towed.

At this time the suspects have still not been apprehended.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A spokesperson with DPS says they are currently searching for two suspects near Duke and 87th.

DPS initiated a pursuit where the suspects’ vehicle crashed into an alleyway and the suspects ran on foot.

The spokesperson says they do not believe there is a reason for people in the area to be worried.

CBS7 will update this story as more details unfold.

