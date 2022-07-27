DPS searching for suspects near Duke & 87th street, no danger to public
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - DPS reports they have now cleared the area.
The vehicle has been towed.
At this time the suspects have still not been apprehended.
ORIGINAL STORY:
*********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************
A spokesperson with DPS says they are currently searching for two suspects near Duke and 87th.
DPS initiated a pursuit where the suspects’ vehicle crashed into an alleyway and the suspects ran on foot.
The spokesperson says they do not believe there is a reason for people in the area to be worried.
CBS7 will update this story as more details unfold.
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.