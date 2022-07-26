Advertisement

VIRAL VIDEO: Texas wind turbine catches fire after lightning strike

A Texas wind turbine caught fire after a lightning strike. (Source: Brent Havins)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROWELL, Texas (CNN) - The blade of a wind turbine caught fire last week in Texas after it was struck by lightning.

Brent Havins, a field engineer, was working nearby and caught video of the flames on the turbine moments after the strike.

The video showed rings of smoke coming from the blade with each turn after the lightning strike.

Officials reported no injuries in the incident and their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECSO logo
Body found on West Odessa oil field site identified
Banks say they will never call you and ask for personal information about your account.
City of Midland alerts citizens of scam
Crime in Odessa Neighborhood
Crime in a Odessa Neighborhood
Javier Arias
More charges filed for kidnapping suspect
Photo: Odessa Police Dept.
Cement truck flips over in West Odessa

Latest News

A family was shot to death at an Iowa campground; only a child survived.
'I just can't imagine': Woman recounts campground massacre
Midland County Fair Logo. (Source: http://www.midlandcofair.com/)
Midland County Fair launches new app
The Entomological Society of America introduced a new name for the “murder hornet” to provide a...
Infamous ‘murder hornet’ gets new name from scientists
To the north, in the Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian...
New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine
At stake for Alex Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation...
Trial begins in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook damages lawsuit