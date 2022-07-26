Penalty Box Camp takes place in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For over a decade, Jackalopes director of youth hockey Donnie Margettie has hosted the Penalty Box Camp in Odessa.

Margettie is happy to help grow the sport of hockey in West Texas and hopes to see more people trying it.

“The culture’s very small. but I can promise you, it’s a family atmosphere, and we’re going to continue to grow this every time we get the ice here at the coliseum for the next year or two and we’ll continue to provide our services”, said Margettie, Jackalopes Director of Youth Hockey.

For Lee Jordan, he’s happy to see his children involved in a sport that may not have the popularity.

“It’s one of the best coached one of the best-supported programs and it’s really cool, it’s one of those little niche things in Midland/Odessa that not everybody knows about but there’s a great hockey community here”, said Jordan, an Odessa Resident. We’ve teamed people that are kind of transplants to West Texas, to true West Texans that have fallen in love with the sport.”

More than just having fun and getting better on the ice, Margettie wants his campers to take life lessons and to know how to be part of a team as they get older.

“I mean, we just want to hold the kids accountable. teach them life lessons as far as attitude, good effort. It’s great to see the smile on their faces, you know, the biggest thing is just structure you know, show them, show them what structure means. as you get older and older, you start to learn the systems of hockey and the special teams of hockey, and you know the special teams of hockey, and so we have great coaches here that have traveled from Canada to actually be here at camp this week, so we’re just excited to give back.”

