Odessa 911 Emergency Dispatch struggling with recruitment & retention amid low pay

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The sound of an emergency call is a sound familiar to any Odessa dispatcher.

But lately, that sound doesn’t guarantee an answer.

“Even with the minimum of four people working, 911 calls definitely get missed,” said Sonya Cortez, the Quality Assurance Specialist with Odessa Dispatch.

Despite recent pay increases for dispatchers the past couple of years, dispatcher pay lags well behind police and fire rescue pay and even jobs that require far less stress and training.

“The starting pay in the kitchen at Chick-fil-A is $16 per hour,” Cortez said. “The starting pay here for a 9-1-1 call taker is $15.68 per hour.”

It’s not just the pay. Cortez has personally evaluated 40 dispatcher applicants since 2020; only 13 were offered positions and just five are with the department two years later.

It’s led Cortez to start an online petition to raise dispatcher pay.

“In the past month, I believe we have had four dispatchers leave,” she lamented.

The dispatchers are taking their concerns to the Odessa City Council Tuesday night.

The City of Odessa said it is in the early stages of instigating a compensation and class study for numerous departments, including 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatch. A vote is expected to be held Tuesday at the Odessa City Council meeting to approve that study.

The city says it’s in the process of beginning to evaluate pay raises throughout multiple departments, including dispatch.

Cortez hopes the issue gets resolved before it costs lives.

“I don’t know how much more they can take,” Cortez said. “I don’t know, I might cry.”

