Midland/Odessa Tip-A-Cop benefits Special Olympics Texas

2022 Tip a Cop happening Thursday
2022 Tip a Cop happening Thursday(Texas Roadhouse)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -As Special Olympics Texas races into the final heats of summer sports, Midland and Odessa’s Texas Roadhouse locations will team up with local police to raise money for the state-wide organization.

The event will take place Thursday, July 28, 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse at 4512 W. Loop 250 North in Midland. It will also be happening at the Odessa location at 4221 Grandview Avenue.

The fundraiser is part of a state-wide effort with dozens of other Texas Roadhouse locations holding fundraisers the same week.

Police officers will help serve guests at the “Tip-A-Cop” event and collect donations.

Over the past thirteen years, Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the state have raised more than $1,489,333 at this event for Special Olympics.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

