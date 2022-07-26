Midland home sales up, prices still high

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The number of homes for sale in Midland County has increased over the past few months, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a good time for buyers.

While the number of homes for sale increased, prices are still high and realtors are reporting a lack of supply to keep up with the growing demand.

The Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center’s recent report shows the number of homes for sale in Midland County increased from February to June.

But, the report also showed in June the average price for a home was $369,330 which is the third highest reported price from the research center.

Jacobe Kendrick with Bolt Real Estate Group at Exp Realty, which serves the Permian Basin, says these recent numbers don’t mean buyers now have the upper hand.

“We just have not had enough houses in our market in this area and so it’s still a sellers’ market,” Kendrick said. “In order for it to be a buyers’ market we usually have to have more than six months of inventory and so we have not had more than six months of inventory in a very very long time.”

There were 633 midland listings in the month of June which is over one hundred more than there were in February. That number is still less than the number of listings reported in June of last year.

Kendrick says the group tracks oil prices because of the industry here in the Permian Basin. When oil is doing well here, people look for houses.

“If you’re moving here and you have to find somewhere to live that kind of puts you in a little bit of a hard spot,” Kendrick said. “But if you don’t have to move, I’m finding that buyers are having a hard time finding exactly what they want.”

With increased interest rates and pricing, people are forced to be more flexible in their purchases.

“You know you might not be able to buy in the area that you want to be in, you might end up buying a smaller house than you want to or you might end up buying a house that’s not remodeled or up to date rather than buying a new house,” Kendrick said. “So people are just adjusting and flexing you know however they need to in order to make a purchase.”

Kendrick says he often hears clients say they’ll wait till prices are down to buy a home. In the Permian Basin decreased pricing means the economy is down leading to even more uncertainty in making that purchase.

