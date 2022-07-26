Midland County Fair launches new app

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County Fair announced the release of the newest addition to this year’s event.

The Fair APP as it’s called is the Midland County Fair’s mobile APP.

The APP provides a fun and easy way to experience the Midland County Fair.

“Very few county fairs have an app. But what’s special about Fair APP is you can buy tickets to avoid the lines, see live streams of the petting zoo, put the things you want to do in your personal favorites section and participate in the vendor trail to win prizes over the course of the weekend. It is truly amazing,” said Kasey Kelly, Midland County Fair’s Executive Director.

Fair APP also has an interactive map that will show you exactly where your favorite activities and events are taking place on the grounds of the Midland County Fair. “It’s like having a Fair concierge right in your pocket, “said Kelly.

“Unlike most apps, Fair APP doesn’t require that you download the app from the Apple or Google Play stores,” said John James of MODE Communications, the app’s developer. “You simply visit app.midlandcofair.com and save the icon to your home screen where all your other apps are. That’s it.”

The first 100 people to register on Fair APP will receive two free tickets to the Midland County Fair. Fair goers can get Fair APP at app.midlandcofair.com.

The Midland County Fair will be held August 25-28, 2022, at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.

In addition to fan favorites like goat roping, bull riding and the corn hole tournaments, the Fair will feature a lineup of talent including Jason Borland and the Stragglers on Friday night and a surprise Saturday lineup to be announced on August 1, 2022.

