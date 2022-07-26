As Mega Million jackpot grows, so do sales

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With the Mega Millions at an estimated 830 million, everyone is getting their tickets before the big draw.

As of 11 o’clock, this morning over $1500 worth of Mega Millions were sold at just one Kent Kwik in the last 24 hours.

This jackpot is the 4th largest in the history of the lottery. More than 40 million dollars worth of tickets has been sold so far.

We met up with Gary Grief of the Texas State Lottery and learned more about how sales increase with big jackpots.

“When the Jackpots are at the starting amounts down in the lower levels beneath 100 million dollars, we typically sell around 4 million dollars a week. For tonight’s drawing, we will sell at least 10 times that pace,” said Gary Grief, Executive Director at Texas Lottery,

If you’re a frequent player of the lottery, your ticket always says the estimated value. Because of that, CBS7 learned exactly how value is determined. If you’ll notice when the news puts out that jackpot it is always the estimated jackpot and what purchasers pay is based on sales.

It costs just two dollars to play.

With tonight’s jackpot now at an estimated 830 million, we went around town to see just how people would celebrate if they won.

“First of all, I’m going to give Michael Castillo’s mother full investment because she paid for my ticket so she’s going to help me. I’m going to get a full investment back plus more if I win and I’ll figure out what to do next. Probably buy a house or something,” said Andres Garcia, a resident of Midland, said.

Between 4 and 5 o’clock over 1 point 7 million dollars worth of Mega Millions of tickets were sold.

That’s a 223 percent increase over last Tuesday’s sales at the same hourly time period.

Currently, 28,522 dollars worth of mega million tickets is being sold every minute in Texas.

Now you can get paid out over time, or if you take the cash value of tonight’s winnings that value is currently at 488 million dollars.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.