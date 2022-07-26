Home Hospice of Odessa hosting back to school event

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Home hospice is hosting a back-to-school event Wednesday.

There will be booths and tables with school supplies for teachers to pick from provided by various donors.

The event will begin Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. until they run out of supplies and will take place at the parking lot of Home Hospice in Odessa.

The same event will be happening next week in Midland. CBS7 will provide more info on that when it is obtained.

