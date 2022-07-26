Advertisement

Home Hospice of Odessa hosting back to school event

School supplies.
School supplies.(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Home hospice is hosting a back-to-school event Wednesday.

There will be booths and tables with school supplies for teachers to pick from provided by various donors.

The event will begin Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. until they run out of supplies and will take place at the parking lot of Home Hospice in Odessa.

The same event will be happening next week in Midland. CBS7 will provide more info on that when it is obtained.

