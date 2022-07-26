Fabulous Women networking group growing rapidly in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Fabulous Women of Odessa, a networking group for women from all walks of life, might be the Basin’s best-kept secret.

There are Fabulous Women networking groups across Texas, but it only came to Odessa six months ago.

The group has grown from 20 to more than 800 women who meet monthly to support each other’s businesses and share ideas.

Megan Powell, a small business owner, is passionate about empowering women in everything they do.

She says the Fabulous Women of Odessa is a safe space for everyone from business owners to moms to professionals.

The women are meeting new friends, they’re making new business contacts, and they’re meeting extended family. I met a cousin at one event of my own that I never met. They’re sharing business ideas. They’re trading babysitters. It’s a beautiful thing,” said Powell.

Every month, the group gathers in a different place to network and enjoy the company of Fabulous Women.

This month’s meeting is next Thursday at the Pink Mint Boutique where they’ll be holding a raffle with the proceeds benefitting the Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center.

“The community needs support. Community outreach is huge. It’s a passion of mine. I just always want to give back to the community. It’s always, always, always about that. Harmony Home is special to me in my heart. Those families need the assistance.”

Powell says she has been blown away by how fast the group’s numbers have grown.

There are already Fabulous Women networking groups in midland and Monahans, but Powell hopes to see even more pop up around the Permian Basin.

“that all communities in the Permian Basin can be represented with powerful, beautiful women in every different walk of life. That would an ultimate goal of mine. I would love to see a Fabulous Women of San Angelo, I’d love to see a Fabulous Women of Pecos. I would love to see Fabulous Women in Seminole, Andrews, La Mesa, Big Spring, Abilene, and Eastlandland. I would love to see that.”

If you’re interested, it’s easy to join. Just search for Fabulous Women of Odessa on Facebook.

