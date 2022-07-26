The Ector County Coliseum may soon be sold to through a broker

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Today at the Ector County Commissioners Court meeting, members voted on a motion to approve a real estate broker contract between Ector County and John Herriage of Copper Key Realty.

Which involves the potential sale of Ector County Coliseum.

The motion passed with a 3-2 vote.

A lot of Odessans went up to the podium to give their opinion about the possibility of the coliseum being sold.

The coliseum was opened in 1954 and is the home of the Odessa Jackalopes and the West Texas Warbirds.

It’s important to know that even though the vote was in favor of a proposed contract to sell the coliseum.

That it hasn’t been sold and commissioners are just opening the possibility of selling it.

Odessans spoke about the Coliseum and their special connection with it.

“Our cooking facility is at the coliseum. If the coliseum were to sell, would the new owners honor our contract, our lease and see the value in an 82-year-old all volunteer organization remaining on the premises,” External boss of Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang, Roberto Rogers says.

The Commissioners were reportedly offered between 20-25 million dollars for the coliseum.

During the meeting, Commissioner Greg Simmons agreed that the initial offer was too low, however, he does say they have to consider the people who pay taxes in Odessa.

“So, while each of the groups have spoken and we love having you at the coliseum, let’s face it, the taxpayers are subsidizing your efforts and your programs because they’re paying money to keep the coliseum in operation,” Simmons says.

John Herriage of Copper Key Realty says that he’s here to not only make a good deal for the county, but to protect the citizens as well.

“There’s several lead restrictions, if it went further, that we can use to protect the citizens, and that’s why I wanna be involved and make sure the citizens, the taxpayers are protected in this,” Herriage says.

Residents and organizations involved in the use of the coliseum fear that if it does get sold, that the new owners won’t honor the contracts or leases in place.

CBS7 spoke to Herriage last week and he says right now there are no plans to end any current contracts at the coliseum.

Although the process of selling the Coliseum is still in the very early stages, the commissioners do plan on allowing the public to get involved through public discussion in the coming months.

