ECISD in need of volunteers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -As the school year approaches, Ector County ISD is looking for parent volunteers to get involved.

Across all campuses, there is a need for more volunteers and involvement. Several different areas such as school events, literacy fairs, PTA, and more are in need of help.

The ECISD Development Office is tasked with recruiting volunteers and says it’s important for students to see adults investing in their education,

“Enrollment numbers are going up and we need positive influence on campus,” said Megan Powell, Parent and Community Engagement Specialist. “Students need to see their parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, any kind of community members that are important to be there and be present for our students.”

To become a volunteer, you can contact the ECISD development office at (432) 456-7059.

