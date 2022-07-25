Advertisement

WATCH: Whale breaches, lands on boat

The whale landed on the bow of the 19-foot boat. (LEO ENGGASSER, AMAZING ANIMALS+, TMX, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (CNN) - A whale breached and landed on the bow of a boat near a Massachusetts beach Sunday morning, and it was caught on camera.

The town of Plymouth says no one was hurt and there was no major damage to the 19-foot boat.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police will investigate the incident.

The Plymouth Harbormaster Department says boaters should try to remain at least 300 feet from whales to minimize potential interactions whenever possible.

But sometimes, a wild animal can just go rogue.

The Plymouth harbormaster talks about rules and guidance after a whale breached the water and landed on a boat. (WCVB)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECSO logo
Body found on West Odessa oil field site identified
Banks say they will never call you and ask for personal information about your account.
City of Midland alerts citizens of scam
18 people arrested at Jaguars Night Club during Odessa Police operation
Crime in Odessa Neighborhood
Crime in a Odessa Neighborhood
Javier Arias
Odessa man arrested on multiple counts of aggravated kidnapping

Latest News

Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
FILE — Indiana Congressman Stephen Buyer talks during a Hoosier Job Fair, July 19, 2010, at...
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases
President Joe Biden is shown talking on the phone in a photo released July 22, 2022, by the...
Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown in this image.
Russia says it wants to end Ukraine’s ‘unacceptable regime’
Fatal Car Crash
New Mexico man dead after crash in Gaines County