New Mexico man dead after crash in Gaines County

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A New Mexico man is dead after a crash in Gaines County last Wednesday morning.

The crash happened one mile south of Denver City.

Faustino Garcia,34, of Roswell was traveling southbound on State Highway 214. A semi was on the shoulder of State Highway 214 facing southbound. The semi entered the roadway pulling out in front of Garcia, as a result, Garcia crashed into the semi.

Garcia was taken to UMC Lubbock where he later died as a result of his injuries on July 21.

