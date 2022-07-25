Advertisement

New Mexico man dead after crash in Gaines County

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A New Mexico man is dead after a crash in Gaines County last Wednesday morning.

The crash happened one mile south of Denver City.

Faustino Garcia,34, of Roswell was traveling southbound on State Highway 214. A semi was on the shoulder of State Highway 214 facing southbound. The semi entered the roadway pulling out in front of Garcia, as a result, Garcia crashed into the semi.

Garcia was taken to UMC Lubbock where he later died as a result of his injuries on July 21.

