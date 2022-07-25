Midland City Council looking for boards and commissions members

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -If you’re interested in getting involved in the city of Midland, the Midland City Council will begin to accept applications for over 12 new Boards and Commissions members.

With terms expiring in September, the city council is looking to fill 27 seats.

Most of the new members will be advisories, but a few are decision-making roles. Boards and commission members evaluate the issues that the community is experiencing.

They then take their recommendations to the city council, which is a major way to get into helping out the community.

Lucy Sisniega-Hoyos, who’s been a part of the Midland Chamber Board since last year, says this is the best way to help the community.

“We need more new blood,” Sisniega-Hoyos said. " We need more people to get involved. This city is growing and the way we’re going you need to get involved.”

Sisniega says that if citizens don’t get involved in bettering the community, they shouldn’t complain when they’re unhappy with a decision made.

She also served on boards in other cities like McAllen and Mission Texas.

Some of the openings involved airport planning and development, citizens development and hotel/motel advisory, Midland-Odessa urban transit district board and more.

September 2 is the last day to submit an application to be considered by the council. You can fill out an application here.

