Governor Abbott to speak at Pecos County GOP reception, fundraiser

Governor Greg Abbott is set to speak in Fort Stockton this evening
Governor Greg Abbott is set to speak in Fort Stockton this evening(Source: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) -Governor Abbott will be speaking Monday night in Fort Stockton.

Abbott will be the keynote speaker at the Pecos County Republican Party Reception and Fundraiser.

The event will be in the main room of the Pecos County Civic Center at 1618 Airport Drive.

The program will start at 6:50 p.m. with the Governor set to speak at around 8 p.m.

There are still tickets left for the event. They can be purchased here.

CBS7 will be at the event tonight and have the latest on CBS7 First Alert news at 9 and 10

