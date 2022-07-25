Advertisement

Coterra Energy brings Mobile Oil Learning Unit to Midland

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Museum of the Southwest hosts the MOLU, Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit sponsored by Coterra Energy now through the end of September 2022.

Run by the Oilfield Energy Center, the unit offers 24 stations that teach students about science, technology, and careers related to the oil and natural gas industry through hands-on, educational activities.

The exhibition is currently on location in the Brown Science Center Classroom at the Blakemore Planetarium and is best suited for grades fifth through eighth.

“Having the opportunity to offer a hands-on learning experience to our students about the heart of the industry that has built our community is incredibly exciting. Having the MOLU on the Museum’s campus allows students from across the Permian Basin to take advantage of the exhibition,” said Lori Wesley, Executive Director, Museum of the Southwest.

“We are excited to bring the MOLU to the Midland community. It is a valuable resource that gives our kids the opportunity to learn about natural gas and oil in a manner that gets them truly engaged with the subject matter,” said Dusty Burger, Permian East Region Manager at Coterra. “The Museum of the Southwest is a natural partner for this initiative and we’re looking forward to the thousands of visitors who will get to experience this exhibit in the coming months.”

Visit the Energy Education Fund to learn more about the MOLU.

