Arts Council of Midland receives Keep Midland Beautiful Community achievement award

By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Keep Midland Beautiful awarded the Arts Council of Midland as the next recipient of the KMB Community Achievement Award Monday morning.

The award was given for their continuous beautification efforts at their office and FMH Sculpture Garden at 1506 West Illinois location. For six years the Arts Council of Midland has been working on beautifying the building and the landscape at this location.

Trees and weeds the height of the roofline had to be removed, broken windows replaced, and birds, cats, and rodents removed to begin the project. Then they added drip and sprinkler lines, made the building one level, and added ramps and sidewalks, planted trees, flowers in beds and pots throughout the property that are native and adaptive to our area.

They also installed two small fountains, limestone pedestals, pavers and edging. 13 sculptures were added to beautify the garden.

Keep Midland Beautiful wanted to recognize the Art Council’s innovative design work and creative use of plants and trees.

The public is encouraged to see their efforts at 1506 West Illinois Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.

