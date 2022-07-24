Advertisement

Texas Missouri City Police Officer was shot in the face by an armed carjacking suspect

According to a recent Facebook post from the Midland Police Department, Officer Crystal Sepulveda with the Missouri City, Texas Police Department was shot in the face and foot by an armed carjacking suspect early this morning.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
She is a 3 year veteran with the Missouri City, Texas Police Department.

Officials say that Officer Crystal Sepulveda is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

