Roadway repair work on 42nd Street and San Jacinto has been completed

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Odessa, the roadway repair work associated with the waterline break at 42nd St. and San Jacinto has been completed.

However, concrete cure time is needed to protect the integrity of the work done.

The city anticipates removing the barricades and opening the roadway on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

