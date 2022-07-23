Odessa Fire and Rescue Station 3 shows support to UTPB Falcons

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Jake, I was at the fire station three earlier today, the firefighters there are proud and excited to help support the UTPB Falcons.

It’s always nice to have different themes and traditions, here at fire station three in Odessa, firefighters are repainting their station in black and orange in support of the University of Texas Permian Basin Falcons.

“We thought it’d be best if we could support our local university by painting the colors, so we’ve taken an immense amount of pride and time pouring into this station to try and show that love and support for the university,” said Andrew McElroy, Engineer for Odessa Fire and Rescue.

For UTPB Athletic Director, Todd Dooley, he’s excited to see what’s next between the university being further involved with the community.

“For this to organically take shape is really rewarding for us to see and I hope our student-athletes recognize that those things don’t just happen everywhere and this is a really good sign of the recognition and elevation of the entire university and within our community. And I think that’s something to be very proud of”, said Dooley.

“We know that they’re super excited. They’ve helped support by giving us stickers to help put up around the station to show our pride for the university and we look forward to truly being able to when we’re done, show them and let them see how much pride we have for them, here at the station”, said McElroy.

Jake, the paintings aren’t fully done yet, they are expected to be done within the upcoming months, it’ll be interesting to see the final turnout.

