Midland and Odessa Animal Shelters host adoptions

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Today was a big day for the animal shelters across the Permian Basin.

There is still an issue with dogs and cats being left without a home in West Texas. Both the Odessa and Midland animal shelters set up adoption events because they knew this was a time to help get these furry little ones a forever home.

The Odessa animal shelter teamed up with Nutrena Circle P and gave people the opportunity to find cats and dogs a loving home. Pigs and chickens were also available for adoption, too! Stray dogs that were found throughout the Permian Basin were dropped off in hopes of finding a new home.

While over at the midland animal shelter’s adoption event, pet adoption fees were only 20 dollars. Where that fee also included everything from shots to microchips.

The Midland animal services adoption specialist says their goal is to get them into a loving home.

“So the whole goal is to get them into a loving home where they’re gonna be cared for properly and you know not to end up back on the streets or back in here at the shelter. “ Midland Shelter Adoption Specialist, said, Kimberlie Warnick

We caught up with the person who was in charge of putting together the adoption event in Odessa and learned just how big of a problem stray animals are in the area.

“Yeah it’s a big problem cause everywhere we drive, or everywhere you go you see either stray cats or stray dogs and you know we shouldn’t have that problem so I think adopting events help them get homes.” Circle P Ranch employee said, Density Acosta

With events like this, it has helped out the shelters so much by allowing there to be more space for new animals to come in that they are looking to make this a more common event.

“Be open on the weekends like this to get the public you know who work during the week and can’t make it in on our scheduled operating hours on the weekends with their families so they can come in. So it is something moving forward we’re looking into and continuing,” said Warnick

The animal service manager of Midland, Ty Coleman, tells us that he is working to change store hours up by October so that they are open on weekends and allows more people to come in.

