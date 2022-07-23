Ector County Coliseum potentially up for sale

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County commissioners will be discussing ownership of the Ector County Coliseum.

At next Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners will be speaking to John Herriage with Copper Key Realty about representing Ector County in negotiations with a Florida based company for the proposed sale of the Coliseum.

We spoke to Herriage Friday night. He says the company plans to bring more entertainment to Odessa.

Herriage says right now there are no plans to end any current contracts at the Coliseum or terminate any employees at the Coliseum.

Stay with CBS7 First Alert News as we learn more about the commissioners’ agenda item.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.