Ector County Coliseum potentially up for sale

Ector County commissioners will be discussing ownership of the Ector County Coliseum.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County commissioners will be discussing ownership of the Ector County Coliseum.

At next Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners will be speaking to John Herriage with Copper Key Realty about representing Ector County in negotiations with a Florida based company for the proposed sale of the Coliseum.

We spoke to Herriage Friday night. He says the company plans to bring more entertainment to Odessa.

Herriage says right now there are no plans to end any current contracts at the Coliseum or terminate any employees at the Coliseum.

