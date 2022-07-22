Odessa man arrested on multiple counts of aggravated kidnapping

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -37-year-old Javier Martinez Arias was arrested Wednesday evening after a woman reported an attempted rape.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, the victim stated Arias tried to rape her in a vehicle off S. Grandview.

The Sheriff’s Office says an oilfield worker drive up on Arias and the victim, then Arias removed her from the vehicle and left the scene.

The oilfield worker got a description of the vehicle and a partial plate.

Arias was arrested Wednesday evening after a vehicle matching the description was stopped at Pagewood and University.

Deputies were able to determine that he was the actor in the offense.

It was determined that there were two more victims.

Arias is jailed on two counts of aggravated kidnapping and his bond has been set at $2 million dollars.

A third charge is expected to be filed against Arias.

